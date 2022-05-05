Disabled Atlantis meisie Nikita Scott is ready to represent her country and community in Dubai but needs a helping hand getting there. Nikita, 20, is set to compete in the MWI International Pageant in August, where delegates from across the globe will get together for the inaugural event following two years of Covid-19.

They will compete in categories such as interviews, fun fashion, diamond & denim, evening attire and who takes the best photos. In addition to the competition, delegates will also enjoy sightseeing tours, photo shoots, parties, banquets, and the red-carpet welcome gala. Sadly Nikita suffered a setback on Monday when her funds were stolen.

“On Monday at Inkukhu Tuc Tuc in Atlantis, my donation can was stolen. Inkukhu Tuc Tuc was helping me to raise funds,” she says. “I’m not sure who stole the money but it was nearly R6000, now I have to start all over again.” For Nikita and her family, this is a golden opportunity after facing various trials following a serious accident in 2019 that left her paralysed.

While standing at a red light, a car swerved into the car she was in. She was rendered unconscious and had to be cut out of the car and woke up two weeks later in hospital. She was diagnosed with Brain Damage Function Disorder – which affects the nervous system and how the brain and body send and/or receives signals – and is now wheelchair-bound.

Nikita is working hard to raise the R60 000 needed to cover her flights, accommodation, food and tours for both her and her mom who will be accompanying her. Along with other delegates from the Shumeez Scott Foundation, the group will leave on 20 August and return 10 days later. “I also need to raise extra funds for my theme wear and costumes. All money should be paid in by July,” she says.