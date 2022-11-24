Animal lovers can spend a night with a furry friend on Saturday at TEARS Animal Rescue Kennels and have a pawsome cuddle. TEARS Animal Rescue, a non-profit animal welfare organisation, has been hosting their annual flagship fundraising event, the TEARS 2022 Sleepathon every Saturday during the month of November and this weekend will be the last.

TEARS marketing manager Wendy Scheepers says: “The reason it started was we wanted to give people who loved animals an opportunity to become activists so that they come and spend a night at the shelter sharing solidarity with the animals. “Now it has turned into a fundraising event where you can raise money to sponsor your snooze. It has become this bucket list event for people in Cape Town.” Funds raised will go towards the TEARS Mobile Clinic and TEARS Veterinary Hospital that provides vital healthcare, including free vaccinations and sterilisations, for pets from low-income communities.