It might be cold but it’s going to be vuurwarm in Hanover Street at GrandWest this weekend. Stiek uit for the first edition of The Phatt Jam, and while celebrating all things Phatt, they promise to bring you yet another mind-blowing event loaded with the best live entertainment and performances.

It’s expected be a great night at a kwaai venue with niks but lekker vibes, great entertainment, and a lifetime worth of memories. The Phatt Jam boasts an all-star lineup of artists who are ready to bring you a signature blend of 90s and 2000s Hip Hop, R&B, House and Amapiano to keep you grooving die hele aand. Your host for the evening is none other than social media sensation IamIekie, with live performances from the best talents in Cape Town including Chad Chitter, Fizz & Shai A, DJ Rollstoel, Clint L, DJ Bolo, Master P and the queen of disco, Vuvu Khumalo and a Live Band.

Stiek uit in numbers and make this the Phattest event In Cape Town. Pre-sold tickets are on sale through Quicket at R100 for general access. Group VIP seated bookings for booths upstairs/downstairs with 10 tickets for R1 200, and general access at the door for R120.