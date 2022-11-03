After all the drama at the CMCB’s Top 10 two weeks ago at the Good Hope Christian Centre, fans are still furious at the outcome. On the night, a safety officer shut down the event due to safety concerns, but it left many supporters angry.

It is now confirmed that it was indeed a gunshot that was heard outside the Ottery venue, which saw everyone run in panic. All this now means that the CMCB will have to look for another venue next year. According to spokesperson Adnaan Morris, it was an “unfortunate happening”.

“It is also sad that we were unable to finish the competition but that was out of our hands and we needed to make sure that everyone was safe,” he said. CMCB LINE: Gunshot was ‘unfortunate’, says Adnaan Morris After a long conversation with Adnaan confirmed to me that the team Parkdales Singing Club withdrew from the competition, which means that they forfeited their items on the day. He also stated that there are fake results doing the rounds on social media, but the official results are on the CMCB Facebook page as adjudicated by the highly qualified judges. Trophies were also handed out to the teams.

“On the day the choirs came together, the board highlighted the challenges to them and we had a meeting and the choirs motivated from the floor that they’ll reconsider the Ottomans Singing Club. This was voted for by majority rule,” said Adnaan. A meeting scheduled for Friday will conclude their decision on whether the grand finale will happen or not, as several teams have pulled out. He added that all decisions made are done by the choirs, and not by the board itself.

“A proposed date for the finale is 26 November but this is not confirmed. We can only make this decision based on the number of teams who are still going to participate and all decisions made are done by the teams, not the CMCB,” said Adnaan. “The perception out there is that the board are the final decision makers, but it is not so.” STANDINGS: The results list for choirs When asked about the Keep The Dream Board, he refused to comment, but “wished them well in everything they wish to achieve”.

At this point, I know they were formed by Hadjie Bucks and they’ve had competitions before and that board did very well. The rules are simple, and all the clubs are aware of these rules. They know that forfeiting during competition will result in them being issued with a fine. But after speaking to someone in the know and who wants to remain anonymous, I’ve learnt that it’s apparently easier for the teams to pay the fine rather than paying for all the requirements needed to participate in the grand finale.

According to sources, a grand finale will take place and this decision will be out in the public tomorrow after Jumuah. When asked about the anger towards the prizes, Morris said: “We hear this every year and we can’t argue with highly qualified adjudicators.” He urged supporters to approach their own choirs and teams for information, rather than the board.

I also caught up with the manager of the Good Hope Christian Centre to hear what his thoughts were on all the drama. He couldn’t comment at this stage, “but we run a sanctuary and we hope the people will respect that”. With that said, this weekend will once again be a busy one when D6 Raw Entertainers will host their first event post-Covid at the luxurious Country Manor, situated on the corner of Fifth Avenue and Boom Street in Schaapkraal. EVENT: D6 Raw Entertainers to host A Night Out in Paris in Schaapkraal The event is called “A Night Out in Paris” and guests should wear black and white. Doors open at 7:30pm and tickets are R350 per person. Contact Wagied Maker on 061 485 0585.