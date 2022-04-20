Nicolas Cage is looking forward to being a father again at the age of 58.

The actor recently revealed that he and wife Riko Shibata , 27, are planning to name the baby Akira Francesco if it is a boy and Lennon Augie if it’s a girl, in honour of his late father August Coppola and his uncle, director Francis Ford Coppola.

The Academy Award winner – who has Weston, 31, and Kal-El, 16, from previous relationships – married the actress and model in 2021 after a year of dating.

Nic reveals that he wants to become a dad again because he “misses” those early moments in a child’s life.

He says: “I miss it all. I miss watching a child discover things for the first time. The way the sunlight shines through a leaf.

“Taking them to have a lobster dinner and have them freak out at the table, ’What the heck is Daddy eating? What is that thing? It looks like a monster, like a giant bug!’ All that stuff.”

The Ghost Rider star went on to explain that because his two sons are now adults, it will be “great" to become a dad for a third time.

He told ETOnline: “I miss going to the toy store. I miss singing lullabies. I miss rocking in rocking chairs.

“I was really hoping for another child. My boys are all grown up, so this will be great.”

