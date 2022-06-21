It was a busy Father’s Day for Nick Cannon who received three tributes from five of his baby mamas – as he gets ready to become a dad for the ninth time. The 41-year-old actor was praised by his pregnant girlfriend Bre Tiesi for being “the most loving gentle present human” and a “super daddy”.

“Happy Father’s Day,” the 31-year-old model captioned a photo of her man with his hand on her baby bump. “We love you so much, can’t wait to celebrate u @nickcannon.” She added: “Still pregnant and still 40% done with house.”

Meanwhile, Nick’s other partner Abby De La Rosa, who is also oppie paal, took to Instagram to show her appreciation. “Happy Father’s Day,” the 31-year-old DJ wrote, posting footage of their twins playing with him. “We are so grateful for you papa!” Nick’s other ex, former Miss Guam Brittany Bell, who shares daughter Powerful Queen, one, and son Golden, five, shared a funny video that poked fun of the amount of laaities he has.

“I couldn’t let this go to waste. To a father who could use some help counting…Happy Father’s Day. @nickcannon,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Bell (@missbbell) In response, the TV host replied: “Yoooooooooo!!!! You are hilarious!!!! Best Fathers Day gift ever!!! I love you!” It was confirmed earlier this month that Nick and Abby are expecting a baby girl just a year after welcoming twin sons, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, last June.