Nicki Minaj's husband has been sentenced to a year of in-home detention. Kenneth Petty previously pleaded guilty to a 2020 offence of failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California. During a hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday, he was placed on house arrest, ordered to pay a $55 000 (about R900 000) fine and will be placed on probation for three years.

The 44-year-old was told when he entered his guilty plea last September that he could face a sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release. His sentencing was postponed multiple times before finally taking place this week. Petty, who is required to register as a sex offender after being convinced of attempting to rape a 16-year-old girl in 1995, was arrested in March 2020 after being indicted for failure to register. Kenneth Petty and Nicki Minaj. Picture: Instagram He entered a not guilty plea and posted $100 000 bail.

In November 2019, he faced legal trouble after he was pulled over by the Beverly Hills Police Department, who discovered he was registered as a sex offender in New York, rather than California, where he lives. Last August, his alleged victim, Jennifer Hough, filed a lawsuit against Petty and his 39-year-old wife, accusing them of attempting to intimidating her into recanting her rape accusation, offering her $500 000 to withdraw her claims, and of intentionally inflicting emotional distress. The case was then dropped by Jennifer in January.