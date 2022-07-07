Nicki Minaj apparently called Kanye West a “clown” on stage.
The rapper stopped her set in New Orleans on Friday to throw shade at her controversial fellow rapper.
During a performance at the Essence Festival of Culture, the 39-year-old told her DJ to pull the plug on Monster, a track she collaborated with Kanye on in 2010.
“I’m Monster-ed out, and we don’t f*** with clowns,” she said to the crowd.
Incidentally, the diss came on the same day her hip hop rival Cardi B released her new song Hot Sh!t, which features Kanye, 45.
And it’s no secret Nicki has had beef with Cardi, 29, in the past.
Though it’s unclear exactly why Nicki would take aim at Ye, fans have speculated that it’s because Ye has become a Bible basher in recent times and cancelled release of their collab track New Body.
The two rappers were originally expected to release the song on the album Yandhi, which was scrapped and replaced with his album Jesus is King.
Nicki admitted they “didn’t see eye to eye” on the track in a February interview.
She claimed Ye had her rewrite her verse “four times over in order to fit into where [Kanye] was creatively.”