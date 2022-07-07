The rapper stopped her set in New Orleans on Friday to throw shade at her controversial fellow rapper.

During a performance at the Essence Festival of Culture, the 39-year-old told her DJ to pull the plug on Monster, a track she collaborated with Kanye on in 2010.

“I’m Monster-ed out, and we don’t f*** with clowns,” she said to the crowd.

Incidentally, the diss came on the same day her hip hop rival Cardi B released her new song Hot Sh!t, which features Kanye, 45.