Nick Cannon has declared “God [will] decide” when he’s finished fathering children. The 42-year-old star has 11-year-old twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey, three kids with Brittany Bell, three with Abby De La Rosa, one laaitie with Bre Tiesi, and one with LaNisha Cole and, most recently, welcomed another child with Alyssa Scott in December,

Last year, he lost a son with Alyssa due to brain cancer. But, the former America’s Got Talent host won’t rule out having more laaities. Nick Cannon and his children (c) Instagram Asked if he is done having babies, Nick told Entertainment Tonight: “Yeah, yeah, yeah.

“God decides when we’re done, but I believe I definitely got my hands full. And I’m so focu’ed. I’m locked in. “But when I’m 85, you never know. I might.” The Masked Singer presenter insisted having so many children is a “blessing” and he hopes his privileged position can help them all achieve whatever dreams they want to fulfill in the future.