There is a new sound in Cape Town, amplified by a singing and drama group called The City Choir. The choir was established in March by friends Joshua January and Peter Abrahams, who wanted to get youngsters from Mitchells Plain off the streets and focused on something positive.

Joshua, 40, told the Daily Voice that the group was supposed to be called The Mitchells Plain Choir but as members were coming from areas such as Belhar, Retreat, Hanover Park, Lotus River and Hanover Park, they had to think broader. “I have been in music all my life and I realised after Covid that our young people don’t have a drive to display their talents and gifts,” he said. “I reached out to Peter and we decided to establish the choir just to restore hope again in our young people, because people are always focused on the bad that is happening and not the talent that we have in our communities.”

The choir has roughly 30 members between the ages of 15 to 47 and sing gospel and contemporary music, and also perform poetry, dance and drama. “Anything that pertains to the arts and culture, we do. We do any music that is uplifting, speaks to the soul and can influence you in a positive way,” Joshua added. “Some of the members have been on drugs but we took anyone who has a desire for singing because it is very difficult to get into the music industry if you are labelled negatively.

“We offer on-the-job vocal training, music lessons and life coaching. We also write our own music and hope to release a few songs soon.” Founders: Peter, Joshua The City Choir held its official launch at the Joseph Stone Auditorium in Athlone on Sunday and vocalist Earl George said it is lekker to be part of the group. “Joining the choir is life-altering and powerful. Every member in the group has their own challenges but when we come together it is like dynamite because everyone contributes a different vibe ,” Earl added.