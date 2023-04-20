A new therapeutic playground has been added to the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, allowing young patients to continue living their lives while healing. The new play park is situated at the main entrance of the hospital and will act as a place of refuge for patients.

Dr Anita Parbhoo, CEO of the hospital, says: “To us, this is not just a playground, but a safe place where children of all abilities can play and explore the worlds around them. WHERE NEW FRIENDS MEET: The park. “During their hospital stay it might be that they come out for fresh air and it is also one of the rights for children to play.” She says the colourful playpark will also help with the mental state of those at the hospital

“We are very thankful for the donors, it is very uplifting for the staff and for the children that can't come out,” Parbhoo says. Liam January, 12, who has osteogenesis imperfecta, says that the park will assist disabled patients also. “It will help them if they have got different disabilities. It will help them with their strengths and weaknesses and to play also,” Liam tells the Daily Voice.