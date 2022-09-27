Suidooster, the country’s favourite soapie, is moving to a new timeslot. From October 3, the soap moves from 6:30pm to the earlier slot of 6pm, Monday to Friday, on kykNET’s DSTV channel 144.

kykNET will broadcast a new telenovela, Diepe Waters, at 6:30pm from Mondays to Thursdays. Suidooster has been on kykNET and kykNET&kie (DStv channel 145) since 2015, and was recently announced as South Africa’s favourite soapie at the The South African Film and Television Awards. It has aired at 6:30pm since inception. Though kykNET viewers will be able to watch Suidooster half an hour earlier, that same episode will still air in the existing kykNET&kie slot of 6:30pm, giving mense more opportunities to watch their fave show.

“The new time slot for Suidooster and the launch of Diepe Waters differentiate the offering on the two kykNET channels and extend our strategy to grow both channels’ unique offering. “kykNET is committed to give all our viewers the best viewing experience,” said Waldimar Pelser, M-Net director for kykNET channels. Suidooster is also available on Catch Up and DStv Now, while the existing repeat times will remain the same.