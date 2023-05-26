Adrian Williams, aka Man of Afrika, has released his new single, Afrika, after being in the music industry for over 30 years and writing songs for other artists. According to the 48-year-old, music saved him from a lot of the negativity the Cape Flats are synonymous with, such as drugs and gangsterism.

Picking up a guitar at the age of nine was the start of his musical career. “I have done work for other artists but this is my first single where I am the lead vocalist. “I was fortunate to travel extensively abroad and in South Africa as well but I have gotten to a season where it is time to do something for myself because most of the things I have done were for others and perfecting their craft.”

Adrian moved to Joburg in the late 90s which opened bigger doors for him, performing with the likes of Heart, Soul and Spirit, Benjamin Dube, Jabu Khanyile and Bayete, Lebo Mathosa, Jonathan Butler, and Malaika. His biggest gig was when he was the backing drummer for Danny K at the 46664 concert which got him to share the stage with international stars like Will Smith, Annie Lennox and the biggest rock band of all time, Queen. He said Afrika personifies the continent as a woman, and speaks about how Africa is not poor but has a leadership crisis.