Selena Gomez has denied her new track, Not, is about The Weeknd. The song is about plotting how to break up with an ex. However, the 31-year-old singer – who has also jolled with Justin Bieber, 29, and 30-year-old Zayn Malik – insists it’s not about the Blinding Lights hitmaker, whom she dated for 10 months between 2016 and 2017.

The lyrics include: “Should I do it on the phone? Should I leave a little note in the pocket of his coat? Maybe I’ll just disappear. I don’t want to see a tear. And the weekend’s almost here.” She goes on: “I know I’m a little high maintenance, but I’m worth a try. “Might not give a reason why. We both had a lot of fun, time to find another one. Blame it all on feeling young.”

Commenting underneath Hollywood Life’s article about some of her fans believing it to be aimed at the 33-year-old The Idol star, she wrote: “Couldn’t be more false.” Selena had teased Single Soon on social media, writing: “Y’all have been asking for new music for a while. “Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer.”