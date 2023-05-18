Hajj season has arrived for Muslims, and with the joy also comes the tears it seems. SAHUC, the South African Hajj & Umrah Council, said those travelling to fulfil the fifth pillar of Islam will have to pay an additional R1 300 – and this is compulsory for everyone around the world, not just people in South Africa.

After this request they were told it is part of their fees before embarking on the journey of Hajj. Muhammad Groenewald, the Western Cape chairperson of SAHUC, discussed this on the breakfast show on Voice of the Cape. He said the announcement comes directly from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and it came as a shock to them as well.

“This is basically a cost that each Hadjie who enters the kingdom will have to pay to ensure the upkeep and maintenance of Masjid al Haram. It is almost as if you’re paying a tourism levy when booking into a hotel.” He elaborated: “Unfortunately, as we say they make the rules and we have to abide by them because we are coming into their country, but this certainly did catch everyone across the globe off guard.” The first group of hujaaj are expected to leave on Sunday, and as you can well imagine, many of these people paid more than R100 000 to fulfil this obligation.

Now to be told to pay an extra amount is ridiculous, according to some of the hujaajies. An extra 1 000 pilgrims were accredited to go on this journey and Muslims are excited to stand on the holy grounds. Hajj 2023 is set to start on June 19, depending on the sighting of the new moon.