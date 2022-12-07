The traditional Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade on January 2 will have a new look, and will now be known as the Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade.
The Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) announced on Tuesday that a three-year partnership with community-focussed betting operator Hollywoodbets will see the company as the new title sponsor of Africa’s largest cultural festival.
Devin Heffer, brand and communications manager, said the sponsorship came about when the company started sponsoring race courses in the province.
“We got our first big race day, the Hollywoodbets Cape Guinness Day on Sunday, 17 December, and we want to make it a great family vibe and bring some entertainment to it, and what better way than the Kaapse Klopse,” he said.
“Chatting to them and working with them, we realised there is an opportunity to support the Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebrations and really get behind the organisation as a whole.”
The launch took place at the Cape Town City Hall and was hosted by former Proteas cricketer Vernon Philander.
The Kaapse parade will take place on Monday, January 2 after a two-year hiatus.
The sponsorship will also include support for the Hollywoodbets Voorsmaakie on December 17, as well as five stadium events in January and February.
Muneeb Gambeno, director of the KKKA, added: “The investment they are making is massive… post-Covid, troops have been struggling, the association has been struggling to organise the event because of a lack of resources.”
All troupes are required to register with the Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade by December 15, and can contact Riyaad Peters on 082 807 8099.