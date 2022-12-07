The traditional Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade on January 2 will have a new look, and will now be known as the Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade. The Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) announced on Tuesday that a three-year partnership with community-focussed betting operator Hollywoodbets will see the company as the new title sponsor of Africa’s largest cultural festival.

Devin Heffer, brand and communications manager, said the sponsorship came about when the company started sponsoring race courses in the province. The Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) announced that a new three year partnership with community-focussed betting operator Hollywoodbets and will see the company as the new title sponsor of Africa’s largest cultural festival. Picture: Marsha Dean “We got our first big race day, the Hollywoodbets Cape Guinness Day on Sunday, 17 December, and we want to make it a great family vibe and bring some entertainment to it, and what better way than the Kaapse Klopse,” he said. “Chatting to them and working with them, we realised there is an opportunity to support the Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebrations and really get behind the organisation as a whole.”

The launch took place at the Cape Town City Hall and was hosted by former Proteas cricketer Vernon Philander. The Kaapse parade will take place on Monday, January 2 after a two-year hiatus. The sponsorship will also include support for the Hollywoodbets Voorsmaakie on December 17, as well as five stadium events in January and February.