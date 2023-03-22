Cape Town’s top party band has been revived after the death of legendary band leader, Jerry Watt. Last month, Jerry said his dying wish was to have The Rockets band name and legacy die with him.

Watt, 69, who also played the lead guitar and vocals, was the only original member of the band who carried them through 52 years after other members of the band died or left. He had been battling stage four soft tissue cancer and died on February 10. His wife of 30 years Allison, who was also the band manager, told IOL that the decision to end the band came on the back of his diagnosis and called for the group to cease immediately.

But, almost a month later and after numerous requests from fans for the band to continue their music, the remaining members have found new management, and also a new name. The Rockettz New Generation was announced this week and band leader Manual Losper said: “We got permission from Allison to go forth with the use of The Rockets music, under a different name. “We still want people to recognise that we were the guys who walked the last mile with Jerry. We are grateful that Q&F Entertainment took us under their wings.”

The band consists of vocalist Losper, lead guitarist Jonathan Latola, Carlos Griffin on drums, Donovan Dyers on bass and Vinashco Williams on keyboards. Fatima and Quinton Daniels of Q&F Entertainment said they did not want to stop the legacy that Jerry left behind and approached the remaining band members to continue. “Our aim is to take the band into a whole new vibe but not forget the old school,” they said.