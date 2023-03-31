A new kykET doccie tackles the country’s load-shedding woes and goes to the source, Eskom, to ask the crucial questions. In a press release shared by the channel, it speaks of how South African citizens have reached boiling point with the constant state of load shedding, corruption and corporate mismanagement at Eskom, a topic which has been in the news for numerous years.

The statement reads: “At times, there is no electricity for up to eight hours a day. Winter is on its way, and frustrations are running high. South Africans are feeling helpless as it seems as if there is no light at the end of the tunnel.” The doccie, “Onthul: Kragreus Op Sy Knieë”, takes an in-depth look at Eskom, the reasons why it is in the state it is and how it affects South Africans across the board. It looks at how load shedding began and discusses the consequences with representatives of Solidariteit and Cosatu.

And it addresses questions about how long will load shedding continue for, why is it happening and what can be done to reduce the impact. Producers take viewers on an in-depth journey as they hold direct interviews with Eskom employees, from technical teams on the ground to the head of the Kendal power station, and chief operating officer of Eskom, Jan Oberholzer. They talk about how they are treated by the public and what it takes to fulfil their work obligations under almost impossible circumstances.

Is ons verdoem na 'n lewe in die donker met Eskom? 💡🔌 Hierdie kwessie word Sondag 2 April om 20:00 op kykNET (DStv-kanaal 144) onder die loep geneem in 'n nuwe episode van die ondersoekende nuusdokumentêr Onthul: Kragreus op sy knieë. Lees meer hier 👇 — kykNET TV (@kykNETtv) March 29, 2023 There are also interviews with Kyle Cowan, writer of “Sabotage: Eskom Under Siege”, and financial journalist Antoinette Slabbert, who share their knowledge and information sourced in their own research. The production company, IdeaCandy, packages all the answers to give viewers a blow-by-blow account of it all. These questions are answered from a practical as well as a political and historical perspective in interviews with Connie Mulder (Solidariteit), Willem Els (Institute for Security Studies) and Dirk Hermann (Solidariteit).