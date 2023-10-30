The Tafelzucht Sports Organisation in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain is working on a new land development project to bring a change in the sporting lives of children in the community. The organisation has been granted permission to create a sports field at Searidge Park Primary School, for the playing of cricket, soccer and netball.

Chairperson Kenny Hendricks says the sports club was established in 2013 and has players from all ages including senior teams up to 40 years old. HELP: Kenny Hendricks.Picture supplied “The field we are currently practising on, the facilities are not what it is supposed to be because our own people vandalise the facilities. That is why we are trying to have the sports field on a school ground where there is security 24/7,” he explained. “Our main aim is to have the field facilities ready by 2024 when the new season starts. It is tough to get financial support, so we are appreciative of anything.”

The club has practice every Tuesday and Thursday and the little ones – the Under-10s – train on Fridays. “We try to keep our youngsters from the streets and even though the soccer season is finished, we have them play against other clubs to keep them busy and away from the negative elements. The council facilities are challenging because when it’s off season, we can’t go onto the field,” Hendricks said. The organisation is in need of any monetary donations or sponsorships to assist with irrigation equipment, lights, poles and jojo tanks.