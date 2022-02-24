Mense are kwaad and have threatened to boycott DStv over its new one-device-at-a-time streaming policy.

The policy which will come into effect from March 22 and will allow only one device, such as a smartphone or laptop, to stream on the DStv Now at a time.

“From 22 March 2022, customers will be limited to streaming DStv on one device at a time.

“They will still be able to watch previously downloaded content on a second device,” DStv said.

POLICY: One device allowed to stream at a time

The satellite service says they are trying to counteract password sharing and piracy.

“The change will be made to all DStv subscriptions across Africa; however, only customers making use of more than one concurrent stream will be directly affected by the change.

“We will not limit the number of people using a login – however, we are limiting (to one) the number of people who can stream at the same time,” it said.

DStv users were outraged by this announcement, with plans to boycott the service gaining momentum.

Some said the live sport was the only reason they still had a subscription.

@MWTlali tweeted: “Dstv will be a thing of the past. 10 years is enough – they’re on life support ka PSL contract.”

Dstv will be a thing of the past 🤞



10 years is enough - they're on life support ka PSL contract 👐 pic.twitter.com/lH8dr6xbPT — MW (@MWTlali) February 22, 2022

DStv packages range from R29 with 36 channels, to R829 with 155 channels.

Live sport only becomes a part of the package from packages priced from R295.

@SneMzilikazi said: “South Africans need to be serious about boycotting DStv.”

South Africans need to be serious about boycotting DStv🤞🏿



Bayas'nyela strong! — GuardianOfBlackness😏 (@SneMzilikazi) February 22, 2022

And another Twitter user said they cannot afford DStv without help.

@lerrykins said: “I have to cancel my DSTV because I cannot afford it without my tenants.”

