On Friday I saw the official launch of a new Malay choir team called Young West Ministers Sporting Club from Schaapkraal. The club will join the Keep the Dream Malay Choir Board and will compete in the upcoming season.

The troupe is made up of 70 members and has 13 executive members. GOVERN: Keep The Dream Malay Board members They will compete at the Cape Town City Hall come January 2024 and are ready to take to the streets of Cape Town on New Year’s Eve. The evergreen Double ‘O Beverage Company is backing the troupe and making sure they can achieve great results.

Media personality Baydu Adams will also be lending a hand to create more awareness for the new team. The coaches for Young West Ministers are none other than Sam Crouch, Faeez Abrahams and Nathan Adams. HELP: Two of three coaches Sam Crouch and Nathan Adams Riyaad Gaidien, who is also part of the executive team, says: “We are excited and ready for competition.

“We look forward to the upcoming season and wish all troupes nothing but the best.” He adds: “The executive members are all working very hard to make sure the team succeeds and are working towards the very same vision.”