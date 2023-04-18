This golden oldie from Parow has defied the odds once again by participating in her 10th Two Oceans Half Marathon. On Sunday, 81-year-old Annatjie Berntzen, known as Ouma in the running community, clocked a time of three hours and 12 minutes.

“I am very impressed with myself, it was so nice and it was lovely to see all the familiar faces that I haven’t seen in a while,” the jubilant auntie says. LEKKER JY: Annatjie Berntzen. Pictures: Supplied She says that her focus was on finishing the race at her own pace this year. “Southern Cross is quite difficult, it gets more difficult every year but I think it can be my age.

“However, there is a cut-off time so I jogged in between the races and walked in some parts. “It was also nice having the people on the side of the road, cheering you on to push yourself,” she says. Annatjie, who is a member of the Goodwood Harriers Running Club, says that she was better prepared this year and beat her time of 2022 by nine minutes.

PACED HERSELF: Ouma in action.Pictures: Supplied “I walked for 5km on most days, sometimes more, which helped. I tried walking 200km per month before the race,” she says. After her 10th appearance at the Two Oceans, Ouma also received her permanent race number. “My first one (race) was in 2012 when I was 70 years old,” she adds.

It’s hard to believe that she only took up running at the age of 66, but Annatjie says she has never looked back and will continue to push herself. Edward Stevens, chairperson of the Goodwood Harriers, says Annatjie is an inspiration to all. “We are extremely proud of her because if you look at her age and the 10 years that she has been doing it, she is an inspiration to the club,” he says.