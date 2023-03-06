The saying goes that it’s never too late to get an education, and similarly it’s also never too late to attend your matric ball. Beacon Hill High is presenting a ‘Night of The Stars’ aimed at parents who never had the opportunity to attend their matric dance.

And it’s not exclusive to the school’s parents, but any parent out there who wants to attend. Acting palie Melisha Benjamin says: “Most of our parents didn’t have an opportunity to go to their matric ball. Parents put their monies into their children’s matric ball. “This initiative is to give our parents an opportunity to have a matric ball experience, dress up and enjoy themselves from their everyday lives.”

This is the first adult-only matric ball for the school and parents get to have the opportunity to get glammed up and let their hair down at a fee of just R100, or R150 for the VIP experience. Acting deputy principal Shariefa Gabriels adds: ”This is for those parents who didn’t get the opportunity to finish matric or go to their matric ball, and who’ve put the main focus on the learner’s matric ball which is where all their money goes, but we feel we want to do something for our parents. “It’s an occasion to dress up, unwind and it’s all about you as the parent. We have an age restriction, it’s not for youngsters.”