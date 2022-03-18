Netflix is planning to charge subscribers an extra fee for sharing their password with friends and family in other households.

The move comes as the US-based video streaming service says account sharing between households impacts the company’s ability to invest in new shows.

And it follows DStv’s decision to limit streaming users to one device at a time from 22 March.

Chengyi Long, director of product innovation at Netflix, said the company had always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account, with features like separate profiles and multiple streams.

“Accounts are being shared between households – impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members,” Long said.

Netflix said that it would launch and test two new features for users in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru and possibly others countries in the future.

The feature will allow users to add sub-accounts for up to two people they do not live with on standard and premium plans.

This means South Africans may need to fork out about R50 extra per month on top of their existing subscription to be able to share their password with friends and family.

Netflix currently has four plans available for South Africans, including the cheapest mobile plan, at R49 per month, allowing streaming on one phone or tablet and one screen at a time.

The R99 package allows users to stream on mobile, tablet or desktop, also limited to one device at a time.

The standard package, priced at R159 per month, offers streaming on two devices simultaneously, in HD quality.

The premium package costs R199 and allows streaming on four screens simultaneously.

[email protected]