The annual Neighbourhood Watch Awards are now open for nominations. The City of Cape Town’s Safety and Security Directorate invites communities to submit nominations for the hotly contested awards.

The awards are in recognition for the dedication and hard work by accredited individual members and neighbourhood watch teams across the metropole. The nomination process closes on Sunday, October 8. The awards ceremony will be held at the Council Chambers in the Civic Centre on Saturday, November 18.

AID: Awards season Nominations can be submitted in the following categories: INDIVIDUAL AWARDS CATEGORIES n NW Member of the Year

n Organisational Excellence n Mobiliser of the Year n Inspiration of the Year

n Crime Fighter of the Year n Courage in Action GROUP AWARDS CATEGORIES

n NW Group of the Year n Situational Crime Prevention Award n Social Responsibility Award

n Courage in Action Award Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said: “It’s always heart-warming to see the nominations coming in from communities and fellow watch members, which also serve as a reminder that the contribution of neighbourhood watches cannot be underestimated. “Let’s support our members and be more involved in creating safer communities.”