If at first you don’t succeed, get married again. That’s what Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Renay did.

The 42-year-old singer and the 36-year-old reality star tied the knot on a rooftop of the Resorts World complex in Las Vegas on Sunday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crystal Smith (@itscrystalsmith) The RnB star and bride – who have Shaffer, 6, Roman, 3, and Isabella, 10 months, together – wed for the first time in 2016. However, they announced they were splitting in early 2020 – before they reconciled one month later.

At the time, Ne-Yo did not explain their reason for deciding to divorce, insisting he would never “talk bad” about the mother of his children. In a video posted on Instagram, Crystal said: “This weekend means the world to me. “Everything that it’s about, everything that it is and the fact that I get to do it with you. I love you forever and always a million times...”