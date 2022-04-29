If at first you don’t succeed, get married again.
That’s what Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Renay did.
The 42-year-old singer and the 36-year-old reality star tied the knot on a rooftop of the Resorts World complex in Las Vegas on Sunday.
The RnB star and bride – who have Shaffer, 6, Roman, 3, and Isabella, 10 months, together – wed for the first time in 2016.
However, they announced they were splitting in early 2020 – before they reconciled one month later.
At the time, Ne-Yo did not explain their reason for deciding to divorce, insisting he would never “talk bad” about the mother of his children.
In a video posted on Instagram, Crystal said: “This weekend means the world to me.
“Everything that it’s about, everything that it is and the fact that I get to do it with you. I love you forever and always a million times...”
Ne-Yo, meanwhile, admitted to feeling “honoured and beyond happy” after they tied the knot.
The newlyweds filled the venue with more than 10 000 red roses, and ordered an eight-foot-tall wedding cake for their special day.
In videos obtained by TMZ, Ne-Yo – whose real name is Shaffer Smith – and his wife are seen dancing to Ed Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud and Ne-Yo’s own hit Miss Independent.