Actress Natalie Portman’s marriage has been hit by allegations that her husband Benjamin Millepied has cheated on her with a younger woman. The 41-year-old Oscar winner has been married to the 45-year-old French dancer and choreographer since 2012.

The couple share two children, 11-year-old son Aleph, and six-year-old daughter Amalia, who they have raised in both Paris and Los Angeles. However, their union has been rocked by reports he cheated on her with 25-year-old climate activist Camille Etienne. A source told Page Six: “They have not split and are trying to work things out. Ben is doing everything he can to get Natalie to forgive him. He loves her and their family. She is incredibly private. Her biggest focus right now is protecting the kids.” According to Mirror.co.uk, Portman and Millepied’s marriage has been on the rocks since November.

Millepied was nowhere to be seen on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival while Portman was promoting her latest film. And French magazine Voici published an article suggesting Millepied and Etienne have been jolling. It reported: “In early March, the star of the Star Wars saga discovered that her husband was having an affair with a young woman.”