Since Youth Day, June 16, the Nama Royal House has held various programmes all over the Kaap to not only help the community by teaching them valuable life lessons, but also promoting self-worth among youth. Queen Rebecca Como of the Nama Royal House said the group decided to host the events in areas such as Lentegeur, Eerste River, Atlantis, Bishop Lavis and Khayelitsha.

“We want people to know that the Nama Royal House is there for them and I want people to know that as a queen, I will also be there for the community,” she says. “We held these events so that we can discuss various topics and also help the communities that are struggling with various issues. OUTREACH: Royal House event in Khayelitsha “In Eerste River we had a programme where we promoted self-worth among the youth as it is important that people have that self-belief in order to help their community and themselves.”

The Queen added that in Lentegeur, representatives of the tribe joined former Bafana Bafana star Mark Fish who promoted sport as a way for children to learn valuable life skills. “We had the programme to teach the kids that sport is not only a way to stay healthy but it also teaches them lessons that they can use for the rest of their lives. “In Atlantis we held a talk about building a gun-free country while in Bishop Lavis the discussion was around the sacrifices made by previous generations, particularly those from the Sharpeville protests, to earn the freedom experienced by the current generations.”