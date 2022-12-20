Drake reportedly lost $1 million (about R18m) after placing a bet on Argentina to beat France in the 2022 World Cup final.
Little over a month after losing a whopping $2m on a UFC bet, the hip-hop superstar has lost a klomp geld again after Argentina beat France in a penalty shootout in Qatar on Sunday.
According to Vulture, the Hotline Bling rapper lost because he placed a “bet in a market where extra time isn’t counted, and the result is determined based on the score after 90 minutes of play”.
Otherwise, he would have walked away with $2.75m.
Last month, TMZ revealed that Drake placed $2m on middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in his bout against Alex Pereira during UFC 281 in New York, but Pereira moered Adesanya.
If it had gone the other way, the 36-year-old muso would have banked $2.9m.
The multi-millionaire hasn’t had much luck of late.
A week before, it was revealed that Drake and his collaborator 21 Savage were sued by the publishers of Vogue magazine for $4m.
Conde Nast filed a lawsuit against them for allegedly using the fashion bible’s name without permission to promote their new album, Her Loss, and argued the musicians’ publicity campaign was built “entirely” on the unauthorised use of Vogue trademarks and false claims they would appear on the next cover of the publication with the “love and support” of editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
A complaint filed in Manhattan federal court argued the pair had exploited the “tremendous value that a cover feature in Vogue magazine carries”. It read: “All of this is false. And none of it has been authorised by Conde Nast.”