Drake reportedly lost $1 million (about R18m) after placing a bet on Argentina to beat France in the 2022 World Cup final. Little over a month after losing a whopping $2m on a UFC bet, the hip-hop superstar has lost a klomp geld again after Argentina beat France in a penalty shootout in Qatar on Sunday.

According to Vulture, the Hotline Bling rapper lost because he placed a “bet in a market where extra time isn’t counted, and the result is determined based on the score after 90 minutes of play”. Otherwise, he would have walked away with $2.75m. Last month, TMZ revealed that Drake placed $2m on middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in his bout against Alex Pereira during UFC 281 in New York, but Pereira moered Adesanya.

GELDGAT: Rapper Drake, 36, betting millions on sports If it had gone the other way, the 36-year-old muso would have banked $2.9m. The multi-millionaire hasn’t had much luck of late. A week before, it was revealed that Drake and his collaborator 21 Savage were sued by the publishers of Vogue magazine for $4m.