This determined pool world champion from Lavender Hill is selling washing powder to help pay for a trip to China where she will represent South Africa at the World Heyball Masters Championships. Heyball was previously known as Chinese Pool and has different rules, such as that a ball must be pocketed without touching any other balls in the process.

Shaiyene Fritz, 21, found her passion at the age of nine years old and has represented the Western Province 10 times, the first time being in 2013 when she was just 12 years old. Hopeful: Shaiyene Fritz, 21 In 2018, she represented South Africa in Russia where she was ranked number 1 in SA in 9 ball U/21. In October, she represented SA at a tournament in Morocco where she triumphantly returned home a world champion having pocketed gold.

“When I became world champion last year, I felt so overwhelmed and I thanked my community because they got me there even if it was just a prayer or a donation,” says Shaiyene. Pool champion Shaiyene Fritz, 21 “I am in the process of opening a non-profit company to help with tutoring programs for the kids and help get them into universities, get bursaries and do pool coaching. “The prize money for this competition is R12.5 million, and I committed myself to donate one third of the money to uplift the community.”

Shaiyene is now a third-year teaching student at Stellenbosch University and living with her single unemployed mother, who’s had to fork out R11 000 each year for her to play league and attend two national competitions. “This was money my mom never had so I hosted fundraisers since the age of 11. If I do well at this tournament I get a chance to be number 1 in the world. “I want to show future generations from Lavender Hill that anything is possible if you put your mind to it.

“I was offered the role of secretary at Western Province Pool Union which I accepted so that I can be part of the change.” So far Shaiyene has raised about R5000 from selling washing powder, boerewors rolls, and having yard sales amongst other things. Fundraising: washing powder But this is a far cry from the R40 000 she needs to get on the plane to Qinhaungdao on 16 March.

“I am not too optimistic about this trip because it's the beginning of March already and I do not even have my plane ticket to China yet.” Fundraising: Washing powder She is selling name-brand washing powder at R350 for a 20 bucket. If you’d like to support her, please contact 063 769 3796.