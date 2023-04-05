He’s mentoring some of the best athletes in the country, but life did not get off to a rosy start for Coach Paul “PJ” Jacobus. He was born in a bush, left abandoned and spent his childhood growing up in a children’s home, but says all of these experiences only made him more determined to succeed.

Among his many star athletes are 11-year-old sprinter Lamica Adamson from Mitchells Plain, who recently bagged several gold medals at national level, and Naeem Jack, the current U18 national 110m hurdles champ, who set a new record of 13.25 seconds in Pietermaritzburg last week. Lamicah Adamson. Picture: Video In an exclusive interview with the Daily Voice, Coach PJ, who is the founder of Elite Athletics, said he wants to inspire others to never stop dreaming. The sprinting specialist says he was born in Constantia in an area called “Die Bos”.

“By the age of five or six, my brother and I were left in the bush by our mother. Wynberg Welfare was our first home.” They were later adopted by a family in Surrey Estate, and their mother made brief appearances in their lives when he was in Grade 5 and Grade 11. “It was almost as if to check if her kids were still alive. She just said yes, that's my children, and walked away.

“The last time we saw her, my brother told me our mother now wants nothing more to do with us. “This played through my mind while writing my exams, I blanked out and gave up on everything, school, running, everything.” Coach PJ said he was in a downward spiral and moved to Seawinds, where he was treated with “real love” by another family, who took him in but he ended up doing drugs.

He also lived in Mitchells Plain and then Joburg, but says in 2010, after a week-long pilgrimage to Israel, he returned home to Cape Town, where he would rediscover his first love… sprinting. He completed an international sporting coach course and started training kids at schools. In 2011, the vision for a sports club was born: “I had three athletes, one of which is a SA runner (Mujaahid Ismail).

“I recall training at Westridge Gardens where people laughed and said ‘look at these guys coming to train so hard here’, but I had a vision.” Coach PJ Jacobus Coach PJ said athletes always flocked to him as he didn't charge them. “Then eventually my vision materialised in 2017 and Elite Athletics was born.