After failing matric 30 years ago and wanting to commit suicide, Neil Oortman from Elsies River is using his film, based on his life story, to motivate and encourage youth. Titled His Plan, Neil, 47, says he wants his film to teach children that it is possible to overcome hardship and achieve success.

The movie premiered over the weekend at the CineCentre in GrandWest. GO WATCH IT: His Plan. “The idea came during the first hard lockdown when I heard all the awful stories that was happening in our community behind close stores and one day I heard about a young man who committed suicide and that inspired me to use my life story as a motivation for other people not to give up and take their life,” says Neil. “It took me back to when I wanted to commit suicide after failing matric in 1993.

“I grew up with a single parent in an unstable home with a dad who was addicted to alcohol, went to rehab and domestic violence was taking place in the house. “We had to depend on people for second hand stuff and my mom did domestic work to keep us kids in school.” Neil Ortman Neil said His Plan is a reference to God’s plan for his life and how he almost lost his life after wanting to throw himself under a train at Cape Town station after not seeing his name in the newspaper.

“I could’ve joined gangs or do drugs but that one day God used a secretary at school and the security on the train station to save me. “I am the person I am today because of how God placed certain people in my life to help me.” INSPIRATION: Neil Oortman, 47, has a film about his life. Neil rewrote his matric and studied through UNISA and now works as a teacher’s assistant.

He is also an apostle at his church and says the movie depicts his life from primary school till high school. It was filmed in the same house in Leonsdale where he grew up in and features some of the people who had an impact on his life. “My story happened many years ago but young people go through exactly the same challenges today, so I want youngsters to know that there is always a second chance and you need to make use of it.’