The highly entertaining reality show My Kitchen Rules South Africa is back for season 4 and entries are open for that R1 million prize.

M-Net is looking for the most talented pair of homecooks to bring the heat.

If you and your partner, a relative or tjommie make a mean team in the kitchen, then sign up!

Judged by Chef David Higgs and award-winning artist and MiCasa frontman J’Something, MKRSA is a show that anyone who knows their way around a pot and pan can enter.

Season 4 will premiere in September 2022.

J’Something says: “My Kitchen Rules South Africa gets better with each season because the calibre of home cooks also gets better and better.

“This past season we saw that the pandemic and lockdowns really resulted in many people killing it in the kitchen, and we know that we can expect the same – or possibly even better – this time around.”

All you need to do is fill out the online application form and send a video of you and your teammate putting your best dish forward.

Entries close on Sunday, 8 May.

The amateur cooks who make the cut will start the competition off in an Instant Restaurant round, where they will host all their competitors and two celebrity judges with a themed three-course dinner.

Those who don’t get chopped move on to the Challenge Round where they go up against each other in various exciting cooking challenges.

At the end of it all, the newest wearers of the MKRSA crown will be R1 million richer.

Get the application form on the MKRSA website.

[email protected]