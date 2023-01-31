Michael B Jordan says his split from Lori Harvey was his “very first public break-up”. The Black Panther star ended things with the 26-year-old model and daughter of comedian and TV host Steve Harvey in June 2022, and used the experience as material for his Saturday Night Live opening monologue as he revealed he was back searching for love on the exclusive dating app Raya.

The 35-year-old actor told the audience that he “went through my very first public break-up”, after being together for more than a year. Jordan continued: “Most people after a break-up are like, ‘I’m going to get in better shape.’ But I was already in Creed shape! B IN LOVE: The exes. “So I had to be like, ‘All right, I guess I’ll learn a new language.’”

Jordan, who was joined by musical guest Lil Baby on the show, had lots of real-life options to pick from as cast members Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim and Punkie Johnson all had a go at wooing, the That Awkward Moment star during his time on the show. During one of the sketches, Jordan asked Punkie, who identifies as lesbian, “Aren’t you gay?” as she tried to woo him. The 37-year-old stand-up comic responded: “I am. But you’re Michael B Jordan, and I’m Punkie B

“I mean, even vegans got cheat days, right?” In June, a source close to the couple confirmed the sad news of the break-up and how hartseer they both were. The source said: “Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken. They still love each other.