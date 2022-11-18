Muso Deen Louw launched his art and music school called the Deen Louw Foundation Music Academy at the Rocklands Civic Centre in Mitchells Plain on Thursday. After applying to the National Lottery for funding, the foundation got a cash injection of R250 000 which will go towards buying equipment, says Deen.

“This launch means so much to me, it means the who’s who in the business will now start to take my vision and dream seriously,” he adds. “This launch is the birth of the bigger picture that is to come. We are going to emphasise on kids producing and writing original material; if they really want to leave a legacy and generate an income it will be through original music. “We are extremely serious in making sure that the artists are equipped because a lot of our artists died poor as they have never had the education, guidance and people who took their arts seriously.”

Several artists performed at the launch including the Khoisan Plasterz, who will also be facilitating at the academy. Various programmes will be on offer, including how to DJ, produce music, write and compose songs and how to run a professional recording business in terms of artist bookings, management and establishing contacts, free of charge. Khoisan Plasterz says: “A lot of kids in Mitchells Plain will be benefiting from the music school and the free service we will provide to the community.