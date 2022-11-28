The Simpsons have done the unpossible alweer. Elon Musk has highlighted a 2015 episode from the long-running animated series that seemingly hinted at his Twitter takeover, New York Post reports. “Simpson’s predicts I buy Twitter S26E12,” Musk, 51, tweeted this weekend .

The episode begins by showing Lisa Simpson tending to a birdhouse with a sign that reads, “Home Tweet Home”. She is feeding baby birds when a bald eagle snaps them up and kills them. As the eagle flies weg, Musk arrives in his rocket ship. Fire from the rocket brandts the eagle – a long-time emblem of the US. “Brace yourselves, family. We are about to meet a being with intelligence far beyond ours,” Homer Simpson says before directing Bart to grab his baseball bat.

Musk then takes off his space helmet and identifies himself: “Hello, I’m Elon Musk.” Homer then gooies the bat at his head. Lisa yells, “Dad, no! Elon Musk is possibly the greatest living inventor.” The camera pans to a new technologically advanced birdhouse that has attracted several birds.

“I guess humanity wants its change one birdhouse at a time,” Lisa says as Musk re-boards his ship. The Simpsons, which first aired on December 17, 1989, have long been known to predict future real-life scenarios. Fans are also convinced the show predicted the US and England’s woeful goalless World Cup 2022 draw that played out on Friday. In a 1997 episode ‘The Cartridge Family’, the family watches a TV ad for a match that will determine “which nation is the greatest on Earth”, but just seconds into the action, Homer is heard screaming “boring!”