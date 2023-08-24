A sukkeling pensioner is organising a concert to raise funds for her disabled daughter’s medical bills. Daughter, Alvereme Malgas, 33, from Kraaifontein was diagnosed with cerebral palsy due to a birth injury.

She was well taken care of but for the past two years, her health has been deteriorating, says her mother and caregiver Cecilia, 63. The ma explains that when she gave birth to Alvereme, there were complications with the delivery and a suction machine had to be used, which unfortunately injured her baby’s brain. “They did not tell me that at birth, they only told me when she was six months old when she started getting epilepsy,” Cecilia said.

SUPPLY: Hyperbaric oxygen therapy costs R500 per session.Picture Supplied “I took her to Red Cross [War Memorial Children’s]Hospital and the doctor told me that it was due to the birth injury. “My GP [doctor] told me that had I known that time, I could’ve put in a claim because the older they get, the more their medical costs become but I didn’t know, and now it’s too late.” A worried Cecilia is currently in a deep depression as she had to leave her job 12 years ago to look after her daughter and has been struggling financially, as her husband is the only one working.

“My mom took care of her till the age of 80 and I saw that my mom couldn’t anymore, so I had to make a decision to either put my daughter in a home or take care of her. She can’t talk and is still on nappies, but God gives special children to special mothers,” she said. The family is now behind on their general bills as well as Alvereme’s medical bills, which stand at R8 000. Alvereme is on hyperbaric oxygen which helps supply the brain with sufficient oxygen; however, it costs R500 per session.

“There are some medical conditions that the medical aid doesn't pay for, and there are no more funds available and she still needs a lot of medical tests and physio but I don’t have money,” explained Cecilia. ENTERTAIN: Ouma Sarie and Chesrae Megan to headline fundraiser at Scottsville Youth Centre.Picture supplied A fundraiser will be held on September 1 at Scottsdene Youth Centre featuring TikTok sensations Chesrae Megan and Ouma Sarie. Chesrae told the Daily Voice: “Helping my coloured people in need is showing God appreciation for bringing me where I am today.