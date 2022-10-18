Janet Jackson is reportedly set to launch a spectacular comeback tour, IOL reports.
She is said to be working on shows after cancelling her Black Diamond gigs in 2020 due to the pandemic, which will apparently include new songs.
A music source told The Sun on Sunday: “Janet has been preparing for her music comeback for a while and is gearing up for a performance that packs a punch.
“She is so grateful to her fans for sticking by her while she has had a few years out to start a family and wants to thank them with an amazing production.
“It will focus on the reissue of her 1997 album The Velvet Rope as well as some brand-new material. It’s a massive deal.”
Five-time Grammy winner Jackson, who has sold 100 million records and produced 11 albums during her three decades-plus career, was also reported by The Sun to have teased that new music is on the way during a party last week to mark the 25th anniversary of The Velvet Rope.
She said: “It’s so funny because I see the fans asking, ‘When are we going to get Black Diamond? Will you please release?’
“Sometimes things happen that you don’t expect to happen, and you have to figure things out, or you’re in a space in your life when you have to take a step back and take a break for a minute.”