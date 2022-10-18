She is said to be working on shows after cancelling her Black Diamond gigs in 2020 due to the pandemic, which will apparently include new songs.

A music source told The Sun on Sunday: “Janet has been preparing for her music comeback for a while and is gearing up for a performance that packs a punch.

“She is so grateful to her fans for sticking by her while she has had a few years out to start a family and wants to thank them with an amazing production.

“It will focus on the reissue of her 1997 album The Velvet Rope as well as some brand-new material. It’s a massive deal.”