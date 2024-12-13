This 78-year-old Karate Ouma from Heideveld was awarded a prestigious black belt promotion and can now proudly call herself a Sensei. Heideveld resident Salome Davids received her colours on Saturday at Karate Kai International’s annual year-end grading.

She was among 80 dedicated karatekas ranging from 4 to 56 years old from clubs based in Hanover Park, Heideveld, Ruyterwacht, and Elsies River. The bi-annual event is a hallmark on the karate calendar, testing students' mastery of basic techniques such as punches, blocks, kicks and stances. However, the highlight of the day was an emotional and inspiring moment when their oldest karateka, 78-year-old Salome Davids was awarded her second-degree black belt.

HONOURED: Salome has retired after 30-year run. Picture: supplied Salome practised karate for nearly 30 years, but due to health challenges, she is no longer able to actively participate in the sport. In another surprise announcement, Kancho Deen Daniels, the founder and master of Karate Kai International, declared that Salome would now carry the title of Sensei (teacher) and promoted her to the esteemed rank of Third Dan black belt. Daniels tells the Daily Voice: “Salome was my assistant karate instructor when I opened my clubs in Ruyterwacht and Hanover Park 22 years ago.

“All newcomers were taught by her. She had the perfect amount of patients and loved to nurture the newcomers into our dojo. “Salome is a kind hearted person and very dedicated. She never missed a session and the students looked forward to their sessions with her. “Salome’s health is not the best and the family at one stage during the year thought she wasn't going to make it to December. I decided to honour her while she is alive and promote her to the rank of sensei.”

Proud: Master Deen Daniels. Picture: supplied An excited Salome says she started doing karate at the age of 30 after enrolling her son for the sport. The ouma says: “I enjoy everything about karate, especially the fighting and the skills which I in turn taught the younger students. “At the age of 50 I won a Western Province trophy. I no longer fight because have illnesses now and my movement is not so good.