Elton Jantjies’ wife Iva blames Springbok management for all the snot en trane caused by stories that the Bok star had an affair with the team’s dietician. A Rapport article on Sunday claimed that Jantjies, 32, and Zeenat Simjee were klapping boots at a guesthouse outside of the team’s hotel in Mbombela last month.

SA Rugby then said in a statement that Elton en sy jolmeit were sent home from Argentina to “attend to these personal reports and to eliminate any distractions to the team’s preparations for the Test against Argentina”. JOLMEIT: His sidechick Zeenat Simjee Iva told media: “This is very concerning for all the Springbok wives as none of us was aware that this behaviour is actually not breaking any rules and it’s taken so lightly… “It’s very disappointing for a World Cup-winning management to allow situations like this to be created inside the team environment.”

Iva, who has three laaities with Jantjies, also claimed her ou denied having a stukkie on the side. She added: “We are speaking all the time. He is very disappointed. I think it’s also good for him to distance himself from the Bok squad and process everything.” Iva said that having their vuilgoed aired in public has made things difficult: “South African people are very opinionated and they like to share their options, no matter if they are positive or negative.”