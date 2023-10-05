Rapper Mr Heinz CPT is dropping new music on Friday paying homage to his hometown with his six-track EP, Bishop Lavis. Riaan Scholtz, aka Mr Heinz, grew up on the streets of Bishop Lavis which he says has had a negative image for as long as he can remember.

But now he wants to “break the stigma and set the record straight” to show that good things can also come out of the area. He also wants to inspire coloured laaities on the Cape Flats to reach for their dreams and not become just another crime statistic. “This EP caters to everyone but mostly that young boy or girl who is dreaming of what they want to become in life, because I was once that boy even though I made a few wrong choices,” he explained. “Regardless, I still reached for my goals and dreams.”

He says the vibe of his EP is more “street rap such as hard trap and drill sounds which you won’t see often, as it’s not very commercial but still radio friendly”. The project is produced by music producer Shaney Jay and features heavyweights such as YoungstaCPT, Maglera Doe Boy, K.Keed and Bravo Le Roux, just to name a few. Mr Heinz released his debut album The Republic of Ghamstad in 2022. With this latest project he wants to create something unique in Afrikaans.