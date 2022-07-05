With his mohawk and pink tongue permy sticking out the side of his mouth, a dog named Mr Happy Face has been crowned the world’s ugliest hond. The 17-year-old Chinese Crested defeated nine competitors in the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest, a decades-old event held annually in Petaluma, California.

The little champ was adopted by a 41-year-old Arizona musician, Jeneda Benally, reports AFP. “During the pandemic, I had hoped to either have a baby or adopt a dog. “Since having a baby would have been an act of God, I opted to adopt a dog,” Benally said as she introduced her pet at the contest.

At the shelter, she was told about an older dog with health problems, a creature that “could be inbred because he was so ugly”. “I saw a creature who was indeed old, needed a second chance and deserved to be loved,” said the proud owner. She said Mr Happy Face had previously lived with a person who hoarded and conditions were abominable.

“He was a survivor of abuse and neglect,” she said. Vets gave the hondjie only a few weeks but Benally said she showered him with love and “mommy kisses”. “His hobbies include sleeping, snoring, woofing in his sleep and making odd sounds when he is happy.”