With his mohawk and pink tongue permy sticking out the side of his mouth, a dog named Mr Happy Face has been crowned the world’s ugliest hond.
The 17-year-old Chinese Crested defeated nine competitors in the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest, a decades-old event held annually in Petaluma, California.
The little champ was adopted by a 41-year-old Arizona musician, Jeneda Benally, reports AFP.
“During the pandemic, I had hoped to either have a baby or adopt a dog.
“Since having a baby would have been an act of God, I opted to adopt a dog,” Benally said as she introduced her pet at the contest.
At the shelter, she was told about an older dog with health problems, a creature that “could be inbred because he was so ugly”.
“I saw a creature who was indeed old, needed a second chance and deserved to be loved,” said the proud owner.
She said Mr Happy Face had previously lived with a person who hoarded and conditions were abominable.
“He was a survivor of abuse and neglect,” she said.
Vets gave the hondjie only a few weeks but Benally said she showered him with love and “mommy kisses”.
“His hobbies include sleeping, snoring, woofing in his sleep and making odd sounds when he is happy.”
According to organisers, the competition is a “world-renowned event that celebrates imperfections that make all dogs special and unique.”