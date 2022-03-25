Reigning Mr Gay World South Africa Bongs Ndima has slammed the Mr Gay SA organisation accusing it of disrespecting him, and racism.

Ndima, took over as Mr Gay World SA 2021 after Louw Breytenbach who had initially won the competition but resigned after refusing to sign the pageant organiser's ’unconstitutional and opaque’ contract, says he has received no support from the organisation.

“The disrespect I've been getting from the organisation is enough closure for me. It has made me realise that the Mr Gay World South Africa doesn't want integration, they never did. That is is why after over 10 years of running the competition, there's never been a black face to hold the title. Always strategically placed as 2nd or 3rd runners just to insult us,” said Ndima.

He said that Mr Gay SA has never done anything for him. When he was in Joburg for his inauguration, it was Breytenbach who helped him with a place to stay because the organisation didn’t book accommodation for him.

“The organisation has done nothing for me since my announcement. There's no contract, no prizes, and all I keep getting is empty promises and delayed responses.

“Even coming to Johannesburg for my inauguration, I paid my way, flights, and accommodation, all they assisted with was R400, which they said was to cover for my meals,” Ndima said.

The Mr Gay SA organisation has not commented nor did it respond to the questions IOL Lifestyle sent to it.

IOL Lifestyle