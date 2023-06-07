Just yesterday, we called out Matt Healy for getting bymekaar with a security guard at a concert, and wondered how his girlfriend Taylor Swift would react. Well, apparently she’s klaar with him.

A friend close to the couple told TMZ that the pop star is single again. Last Friday, while performing with his band at the 2023 NorthSide Festival in Denmark, Matt got on his knees and gryped a staff member on stage. However, a source told Entertainment Tonight that scheduling and incompatibility were the causes.

“Taylor and Matty broke up. They are both extremely busy and realised they’re not really compatible with each other,” the source shared. “Taylor’s friends want what’s best for her and aren’t shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship.” IT’S OVER: Taylor Swift and Matt Healy The pair had been inseparable since early last month, with the British rocker popping up at numerous stops along the Grammy winner’s Eras tour.

Taylor, 33, and Matt, 34, were also seen out and about in New York City, often being photographed outside of Electric Lady recording studio. The two hooked up after Tay-Tay and Joe Alwyn had broken up after six years of dating. Although the Shake It Off hitmaker’s romance with Healy may have come as a surprise to some, the duo actually appeared to have a briefly jolled in 2014.

Unfortunately for her, the romance wasn’t received warmly this time around as her diehard fans, the Swifties, voiced their distaste for the 1975 singer over racist statements he has made about Kanye West. In response, they launched a #SpeakUpNow campaign to implore the pop star to address Matt’s comments.