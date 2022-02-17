A Belhar resident is looking to bring his community together by hosting a free open-air movie night at a local park at the end of this month.

Rudolph Meguire, 36, says: “People told me that years ago, an elderly couple used to host movie nights in their yard for the people in the area and I heard a lot of good stories about those days, so I decided that it would be good to bring it back.”

He plans to host the theatre on Kanallah Lane Park in Extension 13 on February 25 and entry to the event will be free.

“We plan to start it at about 5pm and play some kid-friendly movies till about 7pm and then we will have films for the adults afterwards.

“We are also encouraging people to put up stalls where they can sell food or whatever and if they want to give us something as a donation, then they can do so.”

He does not know which movies will be screened yet.

“Every weekend we play soccer on that field and last week we also started netball tournaments.

“If February 25 is a success then we hope to make it an annual event.”

For more info, call Rudolph on 073 203 9506.

