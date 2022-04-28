Moms are in for a special treat this Mother’s Day with a star-studded line-up in Mamma Mia! A Mother’s Day Special.

The spectacular cast includes Tracey Lange, Belinda Davids, Katlego Maboe, Tarryn Lamb, Don Vino Prins, Emo and Loukmaan Adams, Alfred Adriaan and the Take Note band.

ON STAGE: Don Vino

The show is taking place on Saturday, May 7, at the Good Hope Christian Centre in Ottery.

Producer of the show, Olivia Gildenhuys, says the event is special because of how intense the past two years have been.

Speaking to the Weekend Argus she said: “It’s time to get back to normal and celebrate the ones we love, starting with the women in our lives.”

Emo Adams, who directs the show, says the show is about paying homage to mothers and wives.

“There is no better feeling than putting together a show of such a high calibre and bringing it to the community,” he says.

“Besides the fact that we get to celebrate the mothers, the line-up is what got me.

“This is a group of genuinely talented people sharing a stage together and we want the people of Cape Town and the Western Cape to come out and celebrate with us.”

Meanwhile, Kat Maboe says he is excited to celebrate with everyone attending, after taking a break from the spotlight for the past year.

“It is a true honour to be called to the stage after what has felt like a lifetime.

“This is an opportunity to celebrate the strength, courage and enduring love of our mothers, especially at a time such as this. It couldn’t be more special to me.”

Ticket prices range from R220 to R300 each and can be purchased on Quicket.

[email protected]