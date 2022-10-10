Sexy ouens from all over the world have began making their way to the Mother City for the Mr Gay World pageant. The finale is set to take place on October 15 at the iconic Artscape Opera House.

This will be the first time the event is held in person over the last three years because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Cape Town, dubbed the “Pink Capital of Africa”, will play host to 13 contestants who will spend this week competing in a series of events, reports the Weekend Argus. “The 13 delegates and their supporters hail from diverse countries and territories located in Europe, North and South America, the Caribbean, and South-East Asia,” said spokesperson Ziyanda Yono.

“The delegates will have the opportunity to interact with one another and share and learn from their life experiences and the struggles and successes unique to the LGBTQIA+ communities in their respective countries. “They will compete in a week-long series of physical and mental contests in the coming days, all leading up to the crowning ceremony at the glittering Mr Gay World grand finale.” Yono explained that the delegates all shared a desire to be given the platform to become a role model as well as an ambassador for the global LGBTQIA+ community, while also trying to make a difference through their chosen community projects.