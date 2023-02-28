One of the country’s most loved and talented comedians, Jason Goliath, is bringing his one-man comedy show to Cape Town this week. On Wednesday and Thursday you can catch ‘Dala - It Is What It Is’ at the Homecoming Centre in District Six.

In the show Jason offers his insights into diversity, inclusivity, culture, and the repercussions of the country's political past. “It's more than stand-up comedy, it's meaningful, relatable, it's South African," says Jason "I think the show is perfect for the country's current climate. We are ready to have conversations that we were never ready for, I think we just need to have someone start those conversations in order to get us to share our cultures, because I believe intolerance is bred by ignorance, if you don't understand something it's easy to discriminate against it and be negative towards it, but the more we share, and the more we understand, the more we can empathise and celebrate each other," he says.

FUNNY: Comedian Jason Goliath, 43. Dala - It Is What It Is, is a follow-up to Jason’s 2019 one-man show ‘Manstruation: Surviving a Wife’, which is currently available on Showmax. Jason says his latest show is inspired by the most important word he grasped during lockdown, which is ‘acceptance’, and he will include unfiltered anecdotes about his life, his journey, uncomfortable truths, and how he learned to dala to persevere. The award-winning comedian insists that although humour is always at the forefront, he believes stand-up comedy can be deep and meaningful.