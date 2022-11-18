Known for her massive radio hits, Cape Flats diva Salome has truly been through it all, and Saturday she will be sharing her journey with fans with a live show. We heard her songs like What I Do Best and It’s Complicated, but not many might know the girl from Mitchells Plain who turned her life around and moved away from violence and drug abuse.

After being sober for 14 years, Salome has been painting her own bright future. Her upcoming concert, More Than Enough, is a tribute to herself and those who support her, she says. “This will be a concert where we will celebrate and jol, but bring your tissues, we will share tears and encourage each other to feel worthy. The energy of my performances are always felt by my audience so I’m excited to see what this one will feel like,” she adds.

The show will also feature Edith Plaatjies and Candice Thornton, and a live band. Salome will be introducing the talented Taylor Ohlson, who made her debut on the Heart FM breakfast show. YOUNG TALENT: Taylor Ohlson The meisie blew away listeners with her voice and got the attention of Salome’s mense. The concert will take place at the Homecoming Centre. Doors will open at 7pm for 8pm.