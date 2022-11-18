Known for her massive radio hits, Cape Flats diva Salome has truly been through it all. We heard her songs like What I Do Best and It’s Complicated but not many might know the girl from Mitchells Plain who turned her life around and moved away from violence and drug abuse.

After being sober for 14 years, Salome has been painting her own bright future, being true to herself and making her own rules along the way. Her upcoming concert, More Than Enough, is a tribute to herself, the people who support her, her manager and her colleagues, she says. “This will be a concert where we will celebrate and jol, but bring your tissues, we will share tears and encourage each other to feel worthy.

The energy of my performances are always felt by my audience so I’m excited to see what this one will feel like,” Salome adds. The concert will feature vocalists Edith Plaatjies and Candice Thornton as well as a band. Salome is also creating a platform for the talented Taylor Ohlson, who made her debut on the Heart FM breakfast show with Aden Thomas, Julian Naaidoo and Tarah Leigh. The young girl blew away listeners with her voice and immediately got the attention of Salome’s management team.